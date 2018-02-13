Donald Trump Jr.’s wife thanks first responders

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife is thanking New York’s police and fire departments, the FBI and the Secret Service for their help after she opened an envelope containing white powder.

In a statement posted on Twitter Monday night, Vanessa Trump said she appreciated “the quick response” to make sure she was safe.

Police say President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother’s apartment Monday morning. She was hospitalized as a precaution. Police said the power was not considered dangerous.