Driver dies after flying debris goes through windshield

By
  • AP
Published

Pennsylvania State Police say a driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that a truck hit and sent airborne into the other vehicle’s windshield.

Police say the truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning. It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown, went through the windshield and hit Gregory Leiber in the head.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what the debris was.

Video on news stations showed a black vehicle stopped at the scene with a hole in the windshield.

Police say they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon