Dubai breaks Guinness record for largest caviar!

Adding to the Emirate of Dubai's superlatives, Atlantis, The Palm teamed up with luxury US caviar company AmStur this New Year’s Eve to create the impossible and break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest caviar tin. The 50kg serving of caviar was presented to guests at the resorts’ Gala Dinner and smashed the previous Guinness World Record for the world’s largest caviar tin, which was recorded in 2016, weighing in at 17kg.

The 50kg serving was presented to guests in a custom-made, diamond shaped caviar tin coined ‘Cleito’. The 98cm x 74cm tin was created using the finest R16 Stainless Steel and had special compartments to store frozen ice gel to ensure the appropriate temperature of the deliciously flavourful AmStur Premium Select caviar.

Alongside an official Guinness World Record adjudicator, who judged the attempt live from the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, over 5,000 lucky guests enjoyed taking part in this event, snapping pictures with the tin and consuming the entire 50kg amount over the course of the evening, using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, produced to commemorate the occasion.