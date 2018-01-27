Dying teen to get 1 last wish: marry high school girlfriend

When doctors told a dying Florida teen there’s nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list. Now there’s one last item: marrying his high school sweetheart.

On Sunday, Dustin Snyder plans to marry Sierra Siverio in Plant City, which is near Tampa. WTSP reports the community is coming together to make sure the wedding happens, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Synder has battled a form of cancer called synovial sarcoma much of that time.

LifePath Hospice is working to get the flowers and bridesmaids dresses, along with someone to provide drinks and a bar service.

For now, the teens are cherishing every minute together.

