22 injured in 44-vehicle pile up in Abu Dhabi

At least 22 people were injured in a pile-up accident involving 44 vehicles on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

The Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement that the incident, which occurred at about 8:00 was caused by the low-visibility which resulted from the dense fog that blanketed parts of the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to drive carefully in fog and avoid driving at high speeds. It has also advised drivers not to use hazard lights while driving, except for in cases of a vehicle coming to a complete stop on the right shoulder of highways and roads.