32 nationals receive employment in private sector: Human Resources and Emiratisation

With support from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Al Tayer Group has recently organised two open recruitment days, leading to the hiring of 32 UAE nationals in sales and management positions.

The Director of the Labour Sector at the Ministry, Fatima Farhan, said 79 people with a general high school diploma had attended the event.

The recruitment days were organised by the Ministry to promote the employment of citizens in the private sector. Those who have been hired will now be provided with a special in-house training programme, Farhan said, thanking the Al Tayer Group for its support.