50% discount on traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police has announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines and the cash value in lieu for impounded vehicles, for traffic violations between 1st August 2016 and 1st December 2017.

The announcement was made, on Friday, to celebrate the 46th National Day anniversary and the 60th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Police. It is also part of the strategic plan and initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Police for the Year of Giving 2017.

According to a statement by the Abu Dhabi Police, the beneficiaries of this decision can start paying the discounted fines on Saturday, but only for a period of 60 days, after which the full value of their fines will be charged.

"The discounts are part of the Abu Dhabi Government's initiatives and its plans for the Year of Giving 2017. It is a significant move towards promoting a traffic culture among motorists and motivating them to adhere to traffic safety rules," said Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Commander-General of the Abu Dhabi Police and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.