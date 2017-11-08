95% of employees believe they would be more productive if they were happier

In an effort to help employers understand what motivates employees to be more productive, Oman Insurance Company, OIC, and Bupa Global, the international private healthcare insurers, conducted a study to find out how much workplace productivity hinges on personal happiness, and what businesses can do to help.

The findings of the study will be discussed amongst decision makers and employers attending tomorrow’s SME Beyond Borders 2017 Conference at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.

According to the research, which surveyed almost 1,000 individuals across the UAE, over 95 percent of respondents believe that if they were happier in their workplace, they would be more productive. According to a study conducted by HR consultancy Tower Perrins, the operating income of businesses with low levels of employee engagement dropped by 32.7 percent , whilst those with high levels increased by 19.2 percent.

Commenting on what employers can do to increase happiness and engagement levels in the workplace, Karim Idilby, General Manager for Bupa Global in Africa, India and the Middle East, said, "Employers play a key role in motivating their employees to be more productive. According to the research, more than two-thirds, 69 percent, of respondents feel a quality health insurance plan with suitable benefits and cover will ensure peace of mind so they can be more focused and productive at work.

"The survey also shows that over 72 percent of respondents feel that work-life balance is key to managing employee wellbeing and overall happiness in the workplace. While small and medium businesses are booming in the UAE, they are constantly under pressure to maximise their growth, which directly impacts their workforce. With workplace stress levels often running very high in this part of the world, it is becoming increasingly apparent that many employers are finding it challenging to monitor and adequately address the wellbeing of their people."

Wellness at work is however far more multifaceted than just having a healthy diet or exercising. It is also about mental wellbeing, which can mean different things for each employee, varying from office space, lighting and ergonomics, to work-culture, and practicing meditation.

The survey also found that over 60 percent of respondents reported being happiest at work in the morning, with over 67 percent of them claiming to be most productive during this period. While the survey indicates some common motivators, it is fundamental to have a tailored approach and seek to understand the individual needs of the workforce.

Karim added, "Employers of small to medium size businesses don’t have the same resources available to them as larger companies, meaning they can find it challenging to fully understand the needs of their workforce. This is why Bupa Global and OIC have launched an online quiz that helps people in the UAE to understand their current state of wellbeing. Both employees and employers can utilise the quiz as a starting point to define their workplace wellbeing requirements."