Abu Dhabi Global Market enhances data protection regulations

The Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, has announced the enhancements of the ADGM Data Protection Regulations and the launch of the Annual Data Protection Forum, following the establishment of the ADGM Office of Data Protection in December 2017.

The market has amended its Data Protection Regulations 2015 to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of the regime. The new enhancements include updates on matters such as defined terms, data breach notification timeframes and deadlines for notifications to the Registrar, alongside expanded enforcement provisions.

The enhancements expand the list of jurisdictions designated in the Regulations as providing an adequate level of protection of personal data. Designation facilitates the free flow of personal data from ADGM to those jurisdictions and improves ease of doing business for ADGM firms. The additional jurisdictions include: Andorra, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and the Faroe Islands.

The amendments take effect on 1st February 2018.

As part of its commitment to privacy and data protection, ADGM is pleased to announce the launch of the Annual Data Protection Forum. The inaugural event, taking place on 28th January, marks the occasion of International Data Protection Day and will feature several speakers including key note speaker, Lahoussine Aniss, Secretary-General of the National Commission for the Control of the Protection of Personal Data, Morocco.