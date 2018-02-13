Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Ports discuss to prevent trucks from driving in foggy condition

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Ports have discussed, during a coordination meeting, establishing procedures to stop trucks from leaving ports in Abu Dhabi during fog.

The meeting, which was chaired by Brigadier Khalifa Al Khaili, Director of the Central Operations Directorate, included Nasser Al Busaidi, Director of Khalifa Port, and Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director of the Cargo Administration, and was attended by several administration directors and officers.

Al Khaili highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation in adopting mechanisms and procedures to ensure traffic safety during changeable climate conditions.

The directorate was also briefed about the role of ports in implementing the relevant procedures during these climate conditions and the formation of fog, to reduce the number of severe traffic accidents caused by trucks, as well as prevent deaths and serious injuries.