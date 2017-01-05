Abu Dhabi Police launch smartphone app, website

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, launched on Wednesday the ‘Abu Dhabi Police Services’ application, accessible via smartphones, along with the official website of the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police.

The application can be downloaded from Play Store and other App Stores.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced it has launched more than 35 police services for users, three services for its personnel and seven innovative services, apart from the new version of its website.

Major General Mohammed Al Rumaithi signed the ‘customer service charter,’ indicating the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Police to provide exceptional services to the users to ensure their satisfaction at all times.

He said the force needed to stay up to date and deploy the latest technologies for effective communication with the public.

The launch of the phone application, Abu Dhabi Police Services, reflects the keenness of the leadership of the UAE to use all latest available technologies to interact with the public. The new services will ensure guaranteed and instant delivery of messages regarding awareness, security and police related issues.

He said the Abu Dhabi Police seeks to ensure that people in the province feel safe and secure, and have access to the best police services.