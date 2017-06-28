Abu Dhabi Police to implement new traffic fines from July

The amended executive regulations of this year’s Federal Traffic Law No. 21 will be implemented from 1st July, as per Ministerial Resolutions 177 and 178 (2017) regarding traffic control rules and procedures.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Central Operations at Abu Dhabi Police, called on drivers to follow traffic rules and laws while confirming that the amendments to the executive regulations are aimed at serving the interests of road users and improve traffic safety. He added that the implementation of these procedures should encourage drivers to follow the rules and promote their exerted efforts, under the framework of the strategic priority of Abu Dhabi Police to make local roads safer.

He highlighted that Abu Dhabi Police is prepared to implement the amended executive regulations by explaining the new amendments to the traffic fines schedule through several lectures and workshops for traffic and patrol department recruits, as well as improve the awareness of motorists through Abu Dhabi Police social media accounts, and by explaining the law’s articles and distributing awareness publications on the new traffic fines in the Marina Commercial Centre in Abu Dhabi, urging the public to respect traffic laws.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri stressed that Abu Dhabi Police will provide an opportunity for drivers to correct their driving before implementing the new amendments through an initiative to cancel registered traffic violations, with the exception of dangerous traffic violations such as reckless driving, exceeding speed limits, running red lights, driving vehicles in a way that endangers the lives of the public, and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The amendment to the executive regulations will include drivers and all passengers putting on seat belts while violating this regulation will incur a fine of AED400 and a penalty of four traffic points. Motorcycle riders and motorists who ignore traffic lights will be fined AED1,000 and incur a penalty of 12 points, and their vehicles will be seized for a month. Crowding during accidents will incur a fine of AED1,000 and a penalty of six traffic points.

The amendment will allow the tinting of car window glass by 50 percent, with the exception of the front windscreen, as well as a fine of AED3,000 and a penalty of 24 traffic points for driving passengers without permission, and a fine of AED3,000 and a 90-day vehicle seizure for using three-wheeled motorcycles on the roads.

The amendment will also oblige drivers to provide child seats for children under the age of four. It will also introduce a fine of AED400 for drivers who allow children under the age of 10 and below 145 centimetres to sit in the front, and a AED50 daily fine for not claiming a vehicle after the end of its seizure period, up to a maximum amount of AED3,000, as well as other articles related to reckless driving fines.