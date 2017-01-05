Abu Dhabi recruitment show to draw over 15,000 Emirati jobseekers

Tawdheef, a leading recruitment event for the UAE nationals looking for new jobs or keen to take the next career step, will offer something more than just job opportunities from government and private employers when it holds the 11th edition of the event from 30th January to 1st February at Abu Dhabi Nation Exhibition Centre.

Tawdheef Abu Dhabi, a key recruitment event for Emiratis aged 18 or more, is projected to draw more than 15,000 jobseekers this year.

According to organiser Informa Exhibitions, the event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, with more than 90 government and private agencies and institutions taking part.

The event is a perfect opportunity for organisations seeking to expand their workforces with competent and qualified Emirati cadres, and meet with talented professionals searching for job opportunities.

It significantly contributes to helping public and private agencies find qualified Emirati cadres in different fields such as health, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing sector, transportation, logistics, insurance, banking and financial services, education, tourism, culture, hospitality, telecommunications and information technology, safety, security and more.

Companies are keen to attend the show to help graduates understand the nature of work and job availability, besides marketing the Emiratisation programme for the target audience and building a strong database of talented Emiratis to meet future recruitment needs.

Those trying to find suitable jobs matching their expertise are urged to apply online via the event’s website http://www.tawdheef.ae/ in order to set up interviews and quickly fill vacancies, get professional guidance from career development experts and receive advice from those experienced in job searching and writing.