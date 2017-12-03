Abu Dhabi welcomes 2 pairs of twins on 46th UAE's National Day

A total of 10 newborns (4 boys and 6 girls) were born during the first few hours of the 46th UAE National Day on Saturday at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi.

The first baby was born one minute after 12 midnight, and weighed 3.4 kg and is the third child for the family. His father, Hamdan Mohamad Hasan Al Hammadi said, "the baby is our third, after one boy and one girl who are overwhelmed with his birth today. He is in good health thanks to Allah and we have named him Mohammed. We are extremely proud to have him join us on the first minute of UAE National Day. From here, we would like to congratulate leaders, government and the people the UAE on this very special day."



Dr. Aseel Al Youzbaki, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology at the hospital, who delivered the first baby said, "The baby was due in 10 days but decided to join the family on this special occasion for all and double the joy of his parents and us at the hospital. Both baby and mother are in good health."



The second newborn weighed 3.35 kg and was delivered at 12:05 after midnight. A pair of twins were also born at the hospital at 12:51 am. The Emirati twins (one girl and one boy) weighed 1.84 kg and 2.42 kg respectively. A second pair of twins were also delivered at 8 am on UAE National Day at the hospital.

Burjeel Hospital Celebrates the Birth of 7 Emirati Babies on UAE’s 46th National Day

Baby boy Saif Mohamed Awad Alharthi, Emirati

Abu Dhabi’s premier healthcare facility, Burjeel Hospital, welcomed the arrival of 7 Emirati newborns on UAE’s 46th National Day 2017. Dr. Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital successfully delivered the babies on this special occasion.

All the families took great pride in announcing the birth of their respective children on this historic day and they hope that their children too will make a positive contribution to this great nation.

Baby boy Zayed Abdullah Faraj Marzouq Alnuimi, Emirati

They were extremely happy and thanked God for the safe delivery of their children. Additionally, they also thanked the Burjeel Staff for their excellent medical care and the expertise of Dr.Sausan.

Dr. Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital said “The facility is very pleased to bring happiness to all the Emirati families on this significant occasion of the country’s 46th National Day.”

“Delivering babies on such a proud occasion is an incredible feeling and we are very happy that it happened here at Burjeel Hospital. We wish all of them a happy and a healthy life ahead”, she added.