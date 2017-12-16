AD Police raise readiness level to deal with emergencies during unstable weather

By
  • Wam
Published

The Abu Dhabi Police have raised the level of readiness to deal with emergencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the current unstable weather.

The country is expected to witness unstable weather during the coming period from 15th to 18th December.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its readiness to deal all calls received by the Command and Control Centre of the Abu Dhabi Police, Al Dhafra and Al Ain in normal or exceptional circumstances.

All police departments and directorates have completed their preparedness for the expected weather fluctuations in co-ordination with relevant departments.

