Ajman Arabian Horse Show concludes

The 15th Ajman Arabian Horse Show was concluded today with a closing ceremony following three days of contests.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, sheikhs and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Sheikh Ammar, in remarks made at the ceremony, praised the UAE leadership, namely President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting equestrian sports across the country.

The efforts, he said, were instrumental in transforming the UAE into a hub for equestrian sports.

In Ajman, these sports receive special attention form H.H. the Ruler.

The 15th cycle of the horse beauty contest reflected Ajman's stature as an important centre in the sports landscape in the UAE, he said.

An increasing number of owners and breeders are being attracted to beauty competitions, thanks to the efforts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, he noted.

There should be a prime focus on local competitions first so as to use them as a gateway to international arenas, Sheikh Ammar further said.