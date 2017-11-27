Al Maryah Island celebrates National Day with cultural performances and festive activities

Al Maryah Island has announced that it is celebrating the UAE’s 46th National Day on December 1st and 2nd, with a colourful display of fireworks, live cultural performances and festive activities.

Al Maryah Island’s Waterfront Promenade will be transformed to resemble the era of the union’s early days. Giving a traditional look and feel, the perimeter will feature architectural installations of traditional Arabic houses, or Barajeel, to reflect the rich heritage of the UAE.

The public event will feature a dedicated children's area that includes UAE flag and Burqa making, camel sculpturing, face painting and National Day-themed cookie decorating. A selection of prominent UAE companies, who are also Al Maryah Island tenants, have joined forces to sponsor the occasion and highlight their support for the celebrations.

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director of Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure, said, "Al Maryah Island is proud to be celebrating the 46th UAE National Day. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Abu Dhabi and beyond to mark this very special occasion, and hosting a truly memorable celebration."

Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of Registration Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market, said, "I am honoured to be celebrating this day with Al Maryah Island community, reflecting UAE’s unity, progress and national sovereignty."

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Petroleum, said "Mubadala Petroleum are happy to join the UAE National celebrations with our colleagues at Al Maryah Island, there is a great value in collaborating and showing the nation's unity spirit in such occasions, where we can come together as one community to express our love, loyalty and belonging to the UAE and its great leadership."

Saeed Al Darei, Executive Vice-President, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications and Board Secretary, said, "We are pleased to celebrate one of the UAE’s most important milestones, our 46th National Day, which marks a journey of progress, success, and development of the UAE."

Adel Albuainain, Chief Executive Officer, Dolphin Energy Limited, said, "Marking the birth of the UAE instills so much pride because we have so much to celebrate. We use UAE National Day to highlight our achievements and to honour our history and heritage."

Saif Al Qubaisi, Director-General, Regulation and Supervision Bureau, said, "We are delighted to join our colleagues in the Al Maryah Island to celebrate an occasion that is dear to all, the UAE National Day, where we express through this celebration our loyalty, pride and love to our country and its wise leadership."