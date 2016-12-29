All geared up for New Year celebrations, says Dubai Police

By
  • Wam
Published

Pic: Emarat Al Youm

The Dubai Police has declared that it has taken all precautions to ensure safety and security during the New Year celebrations.

Describing the steps taken by the Dubai Police for the occasion, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs of the Dubai Police, and Brigadier Salem Khalifa Al Rumaithi, acting Director of Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), said the force will be working as per a detailed plan drawn up to cover New Year-related events all over Dubai.

Various patrolling units and 470 specialised field forces will be deployed to ensure security at all places.

To facilitate access in case of any need, police stations will also respond to all calls on its hotline 901.

Happiness Meter Icon