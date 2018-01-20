Arab Parliament Speaker to visit China

Arab Parliament Speaker, Meshal Faham M. Alsulami, will lead a delegation to China from 22nd January to 24th January, 2018, at the invitation of Chinese top legislator Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress.

Commenting upon the visit, Alsulami said, "During the visit, I will hold talks with Dejiang and Chinese officials to enhance relations between the Arab world and China."

He added that the visit will also shed light on the major strategic and important issues of the Arab world, especially the developments in the city of Jerusalem, the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.