The Pro League Committee has decided that the 2017/18 Arabian Gulf Super Cup match between last season's Arabian Gulf League champions Al Jazira and President Cup winners Al Wahda is to take place at 20:00 on Saturday, January 20 at Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas Stadium in Al Shamkha.

The stadium choice was made with logistics in mind as both clubs are based in the capital Abu Dhabi, ensuring an easy trip for the two sets of fans.