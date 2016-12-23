Barclays named 'Wealth Manager of the Year' in the Middle East

For the third consecutive year, Global Investor, the leading international publication specialising in asset management, has named Barclays the ‘Wealth Manager of the Year’ in the Middle East.

The award, which was announced during the 2016 Global Investor/ISF MENA Awards ceremony in Dubai, reflects Barclays’ long-standing position as a leader in the Wealth and Investment Management space.

Barclays was recognised for its service excellence over the past 12 months, in addition to its specialised open architecture platforms that offer the full range of investments, credit and wealth advisory products that are customised to meet clients’ various requirements.

Additionally, the award highlighted Barclays’ unique ‘Integrated Banking Model’, which provides clients with the opportunity to access the bank’s regional and global capabilities in the Corporate and Investment Banking divisions.

The judging panel also recognised Barclays for its client centric operational model reflected by the bespoke solutions and advice offered to clients in the region and by a growth in client satisfaction levels. The judging panel commended Barclays for achieving its ambitious growth efforts in the region.

Commenting on Barclays’ leading position in the private banking industry, Cedric Lizin, Head of Middle East and Africa, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, said: “We are honoured to be granted such a prestigious industry award, which reflects the excellence and effectiveness of the services that we offer our clients. Receiving this award for the third consecutive year reflects the depth of our regional and global capabilities and demonstrates our commitment to providing Barclays’ clients with comprehensive bespoke solutions across the Middle East.”

The Global Investor/ISF Awards are granted based on several criteria, including profitability, growth and client services within the asset management industry.

Winners are selected by a distinguished editorial panel drawn from Global Investor/ISF Magazine, as well as sector experts from around the region.