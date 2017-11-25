Belarus, UAE to abolish visas for holders of service, special passports

Belarusian MPs ratified a protocol on amendments to the Belarus-UAE intergovernmental agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports on Thursday, 23rd November, Belarusian Telegraph Agency, BelTA, reported.

The protocol was signed in Minsk on 10th May 2017 to regulate the matters related to visa facilitation for Belarusian and UAE citizens with valid diplomatic, service, and special passports. ''The protocol allows holders of Belarusian service passports and UAE special passports to enter, leave, stay in or transit the other country visa-free for a period of up to 90 days,'' Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yevgeny Shestakov, clarified.

The ratification and implementation of the international agreement will expand official contacts and intensify bilateral cooperation between Belarus and the UAE.

According to Yevgeny Shestakov, Belarusian exports to the UAE surged in January-September 2017 to reach $55 million. ''The increase is due to such important exports for Belarus as trucks and cars, X-ray equipment, powdered milk, electric transformers, fluid pumps, and partly potash fertilizers,'' the deputy minister added.