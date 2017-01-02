Chinese New Year festivities kick off in Abu Dhabi; Dh40,000 worth of prizes

In celebration of the Chinese New Year ‘Year of the Rooster’, Yas Mall will be hosting three full weeks of stellar events starting from the 12th- 31st January with the big launch of the “Shop and Win” promotion.

The event will be inaugurated on 25 January by Ni Jian, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, with a variety of traditional activities and performances planned from 25 – 28 of January, to showcase the rich Chinese heritage.

Yas Mall is going to celebrate this Chinese New Year on a big scale this year, giving visitors a spectacular series of live performances, offers and exclusive promotions.

From the 12th- 31st January Yas Mall visitors will get the chance to double their winning, where they can win daily prizes by simply shopping for Dh 400 at any Yas Mall outlets.

This will also allow them to enter a raffle draw on 31st Jan for 1 shopper to win an airline ticket from Etihad Airways, and four shoppers to win a Yas Mall gift card each worth Dh10,000.

Yas Mall will also offer many other gift cards with worth a total of Dh10,000 to lucky winners, where these cards will be hanged on the “Tree of Wealth” which is going to be part of Chinese New Year decorations at Yas Mall, as the mall will be transformed into a haven of red and gold, bright lanterns, and other festive Chinese New Year’s decorations believed to bring good fortune and wealth will be on display for three full weeks.

A colorful Chinese parade will make its way throughout the entire mall, followed by stage performances in Town Square, including traditional dragon dance troupes, Kung fu acrobats, Chinese fan and ribbon dances.

Yas Mall visitors will get a taste of the true artistic Chinese culture through Chinese calligraphy and sugar painting sessions.

The celebrations will also include special Chinese language workshops for children offered by Confusions institute

Yas Mall will continuously celebrate the rich cultural diversity with events like Chinese New Year recognizing the mall as well as Abu Dhabi’s rich multiculturalism.