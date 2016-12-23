Climate change is a top priority for UAE, says Minister

Addressing economic and environmental implications of climate change is a top priority for the UAE, according to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Based on the results of accurate scientific research and data, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is developing approaches to address this issue, especially in light of the domestic and global developments, he said in a statement today.

"Sustainability is not something new for the UAE. Our forefathers practiced sustainability to adapt to harsh weather conditions and they survived through their optimal use of scarce resources. They also preserved these resources for the generations to come," he said.

The founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, prioritised the environment and sustainable development thus laying the foundation for today's significant change taking place under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, namely in economic and energy diversification, the minister said.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also launched a number of important relevant initiatives, such as the UAE Green Growth Strategy, a long-term national initiative under the slogan "A Green Economy for Sustainable Development", he added.

The UAE leadership has always been preparing for the post-oil era through innovation, creativity and preparation of qualified national human resources and future leaders who will bolster the economy creating new sustainable and knowledge-based sectors and enhance the country's global competitiveness.

"We believe that in a better future, cultural heritage should be preserved. That is why we encourage traditional sustainability practices. We offer material and moral incentives to farmers, fishermen, for instance."

The optimal tool in making the future we aspire for is the UAE Strategy for the Future, announced in September by the government, Minister Al Zeyoudi said.

All government departments will appoint "directors of future planning" under the national strategy which H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid described as an "integrated strategy to forecast our nation’s future, aiming to anticipate challenges and seize opportunities".

A key partner in this national effort, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change seeks to address pressing environmental issues through approaches that protect long-term economic growth and safeguard the nation’s cultural heritage, Minister Al Zeyoudi further said, and noted that the national plan for addressing climate change is being developed in partnership with the private and public sectors.