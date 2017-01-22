Construction of second phase of expansion at Al Montazah Waterpark begins

An enlarged Al Montazah Waterpark, now under construction, will offer visitors more rides and world-class facilities.

The Al Montazah Waterpark, the first family leisure and entertainment destination to open in Sharjah, and a UAE favourite, is preparing a large-scale expansion and development of its facilities.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, recently announced the start of the second phase of development, which will provide visitors with world-class entertainment facilities.

The expansion plan aims to cater to the growing number of visitors to the park each year, particularly during summer months, public holidays and festivities, as well as to offer new rides, entertainment and better services to customers.

The waterpark will close its doors on Sunday, as construction begins. The expansion programme seeks to boost tourist visits and improve the attractiveness of the emirate, in general. Plans call for the park to reopen this summer.

Commenting on the expansion of the park, Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Manager of Al Montazah, said, "We promise visitors and vacationers an exceptional leisure and entertainment experience by the summer of 2017. The new facility will see a shift in the quality of services we deliver. Our main aim is to significantly enhance visitor ease, accessibility and safety, especially for our young guests, who we consider our most valued customers."

Under the development plan, a variety of new water rides will be added to the waterpark, which is expected to see 3,000 visitors daily, while the amusement facility will host 5,000 guests every day, once the park reopens.

Al Qaseer noted that Al Montazah's development plan seeks to meet Shurooq's vision, which aims to increase tourism in the emirate by attracting visitors by offering world-class destinations and high-end services, along with organising outstanding events, thus contributing to Sharjah's stature as a destination of choice for tourist and cultural activities.