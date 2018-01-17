DAE launches third-party aviation asset management unit

The Dubai Aerospace Enterprise’, DAE, leasing division, today announced the creation of DAE Aircraft Investor Services, DAE-AIS, a separate unit dedicated to servicing the needs of debt and equity investors in aviation assets.

DAE-AIS will leverage DAE’s full service, global platform to provide bespoke asset management solutions to investors in aviation assets, and it will provide investors a single point of contact dedicated to championing their interests within the wider DAE platform, as well as ensure a best-in-class standard of care for investors’ assets.

Commenting on the announcement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, "DAE-AIS will provide a unique offering blending our full platform capabilities with a dedicated service unit led by industry veteran Dan Stone. Dan will be responsible for growing the assets under management of approximately US$850 million to US$5 billion to address the growing needs of investors in this sector."