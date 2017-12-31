DEWA wins two awards at LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards 2017

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has won the Best Employer Brand and Best Cultural Environment for Learning awards, in the Public Sector category, at the LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards 2017.

DEWA received the award in recognition of the fruitful collaboration between DEWA’s Knowledge Management department and LinkedIn, which promotes a culture of learning among DEWA’s staff. It provides 2,000 employees with the opportunity to discover the knowledge resources available on LinkedIn Learning, one of the leading platforms for smart learning. It provides members with a library of over 10,000 pieces of content, including knowledge-based, training and quality management, and technology and innovation products from leading experts around the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA expressed his delight in receiving this award, as it reflects the appreciation of DEWA’s efforts in training staff, improving their skills, and providing the latest sources of knowledge for them, in cooperation with prominent global organisations. He commended the efforts of the LinkedIn Talent Awards organisers for applauding and appreciate outstanding institutions and companies in training talent, and instilling a culture of happiness and continuous learning among them.

"DEWA pursues an integrated futuristic strategy, as well as innovative plans and frameworks aimed at achieving continuous development in all its administrative and operational services. This supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a home for creators, and innovators, filled with pride and happiness," said Al Tayer.