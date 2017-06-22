DHA announces Eid Al Fitr timings for hospitals and medical centres

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced the working hours for all DHA hospitals, primary health centres, medical fitness centres and specialty centres during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

At DHA Hospitals, Accident and Emergency departments will function as usual, however all outpatient clinics will remain closed during the Eid Holidays, except for Hatta Hospital. Its family medicine clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the Eid Holiday.

Hospitals and health centres will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual.

The Heads of Sections/Units will ensure smooth running of their respective Sections/Units with sufficient staff coverage, while urgent operations will commence as usual. The Administrative Offices will remain closed, but there will be a designated senior on-call staff who will be available if and when an administrative problem arises.

If Eid al-Fitr falls on Sunday, 25th June, all Primary Healthcare Centres will remain closed from Saturday 24th until Tuesday 27th. Work will resume on Wednesday June 28th. Al Barsha Health Centre and Nad Al Hamar Centre will remain open 24 hours a day.

If Eid al-Fitr falls on Monday, June 26th, all the centres will be closed from Saturday 24th until Thursday 29th, and work will resume on July 1st. Except for Al Lusailly Health Centre, which will only be closed from June 24th - 27th and open for five hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from 28th to 29th June. Al Barsha Health Centre and Nad Al Hamar Centre will remain open 24 hours a day.

Medical fitness Centres will be closed from Saturday 24th until Tuesday 27th if Eid al-Fitr falls on Sunday, June 25th. Work will resume on Wednesday, June 28th.

If Eid al-Fitr falls on Monday June 26th, all the centres will be closed from Saturday 24th until Thursday 29th and work will resume on July 2nd, except for Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre, which will resume work on July 1st.

Dubai Diabetes Centre and Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre will both remain closed during the Eid al-Fitr Holiday.