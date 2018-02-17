DIFC 'Art Nights' back on March 19

The popular DIFC Art Nights at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will return on March 19th 2018 from 7pm to 10pm under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap’.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage is acting as the ‘Cultural Partner’ for this season in line with its vision of positioning Dubai as a global, creative and sustainable city for culture, heritage, arts and literature.

The event welcomes around 4,000 visitors to DIFC’s Gate Village, to enjoy a vibrant blend of art exhibitions and installations, live music performances and dining that showcases DIFC’s diverse community. DIFC’s Gate Village art galleries will also open new art collections in line with the event.

In line with the Year of Zayed, DIFC Art Nights will be hosting a special exhibition presented by ‘The Empty Quarter’ Gallery. This exhibition is a testimonial to Sheikh Zayed which will feature ancient photographs from Magnum photographer Bruno Barbey together with other collections to show how the UAE has transformed into a thriving and vibrant nation.

DIFC Art Nights bridges the gap between local and global cultural scenes, presenting work by emerging and established artists from around the world, as well as offering visitors the chance to participate in creative activities.

DIFC is the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region’s leading international financial hub and a premier destination for lifestyle, arts and culture, including galleries, retail and fine dining. The upcoming Gate Avenue at DIFC will feature inspiring retail and leisure propositions and enhance DIFC’s art and cultural offering through exhibitions and cultural programming.