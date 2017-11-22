Dr. Rashid Alleem to present SEWA's sustainable plans at the GSLS

H.E. Dr. Rashid Alleem, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), will be a keynote speaker at the Global Solar Leaders Summit (GSLS) on November 27, organizers of The Big 5 Solar have announced Dr. Alleem will present SEWA’s sustainable plans at the third edition of the high-level conference, which is held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy. Moreover, from 26th to 29th November, industry professionals will be able to visit SEWA’s stand at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Knowledge is power, If applied and shared,” affirms H.E Dr. Alleem, announcing his presence at the event. A visionary and thought leader in the business, socio-economic, academic and cultural fields, Dr. Alleem is guiding SEWA through a green revolution. With Ecomagination, the Authority’s strategic plan to reduce environmental impact at a local scale, Dr. Alleem is investing in clean technology and business innovation developing solutions with SEWA’s partners for a greener, sustainable tomorrow.

“We have a clear strategy to increase the amount of renewable resources for energy generation in Sharjah”, says Dr. Alleem. “SEWA signed a 5-year plan with the Sharjah University’s research and development centre, to develop and share the most innovative, breakthrough ideas related to power, especially in the renewable sector.”

Although Sharjah did not develop large-scale solar energy production plants, SEWA is increasingly investing in solar technology. “In one and a half year, we lighted with solar energy 27 km of roads in commercial, residential and industrial areas of the Emirate. The project is proving successful and is still progressing,” comments Dr. Alleem.

SEWA is also encouraging the adoption of solar technology at a community level: “We are advising residents in the Emirate to use solar energy powered water heaters, and we are educating farm owners in remote areas to ‘go solar’. The feedback we receive is very positive and encouraging for the future of solar energy,” he adds.

“At the Big 5 Solar, participants will be able to share their knowledge, learn and adopt best practices. By promoting breakthrough ideas, and by bringing under one roof thousands of solar industry professionals, this event can really make a difference in the regional community and beyond. We are proud to take part to The Big 5 Solar: it is a unique platform to meet with industry leaders, as well as with innovative organizations and individuals”.

Indeed, solar technology is thriving in the GCC region. “Solar PV without storage is today one of the cheapest sources of electricity, and the recognized need to develop environmentally sustainable solutions is boosting solar penetration in the Middle East,” comments Josine Heijmans, Portfolio Event Director of The Big 5 Solar.

Co-located with The Big 5, Middle East’s largest construction event, The Big 5 Solar will meet the growing demand for solar energy solutions in the region, while promoting best practices for a solar powered tomorrow. The event will bring to Dubai the latest solar technologies from leading PV manufacturing countries like Germany, Italy, China, India and Turkey as well as from the GCC region.

Alongside the exhibition, The Big 5 Solar 2017 will feature 12 complimentary and CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified Solar Talks delivered by industry experts, exploring the latest trends, challenges and solutions empowering a positive change in the renewable energy sector with a focus on solar.

On November 27, the third edition of the Global Solar Leaders Summit (GSLS) will bring together industry leaders to discuss their global vision on renewable energy. Beyond SEWA’s Chairman, H.E Dr. Rashid Alleem, the line-up of speakers include H.E. Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy, Dr. Khaled Eldestawy, Firstt Undersecretary of Minister’s Office Affairs Sector at Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy (Egypt), and H.E. Dr. Nasser H. Saidi, Founder and President of Nasser Saidi & Associates and Chairman of the regional Clean Energy Business Council.

