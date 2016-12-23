DSF: ENOC offers customers a chance to win 34 cars and Dh19m

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), a Strategic Partner of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is celebrating the region’s largest shopping and entertainment festival - the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2017 - for the 22nd consecutive year, by offering customers and visitors a chance to win a Nissan Car daily.

ENOC has unveiled an impressive collection of prizes being awarded to lucky customers and raffle draw participants during DSF, between December 26, 2016 and January 28, 2017.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC said: “ENOC is committed to supporting Dubai’s strategic agenda which showcases its innovative approach to the world. As a strategic DSF partner for over two decades, ENOC has been an integral part of its global success story and we are pleased to contribute to not only the festival’s accomplishments but also the national pride DSF has achieved over the years.”

This DSF, ENOC/EPPCO customers who spend AED 20 at ZOOM, Pronto or Paavo’s Pizza, Dh30 min at select Tasjeel services, Dh100 on oil change, extreme carwash or at AutoPro, can participate in the Nissan Grand Draw to win a Nissan car daily. Customers can triple their winning chances when purchasing a promo-pack, which contains du, etisalat, or Salik recharge cards.

ENOC/EPPCO stations and standalone Zoom stores are also giving customers the opportunity to participate in the Infiniti Mega Raffle. Upon the purchase of an Dh200 raffle ticket, customers get a chance to win a daily prize package of one Infiniti QX70 plus Dh150,000. Non-daily winners go into a separate weekly raffle for the opportunity to be one of the five lucky DSF winners of Dh50,000.

ENOC has been a founding supporter of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The DSF promotions are available across all ENOC/ EPPCO Dubai service stations, ZOOM Metro, Zoom Market and Zoom stand alone stores across Dubai, Paavo’s Pizza outlets, AutoPro outlets and Tasjeel sites in the emirate.