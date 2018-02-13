Dubai Airports' new Modular Data Centre Complex a 'world first'

Dubai Airports today announced the successful completion of the world’s first Tier III certified Modular Data Centre Complex, MDCC, at Dubai International, DXB, following a tour of the new facility by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports.

The project was led by Dubai Airports and delivered by Huawei in just over 400 days to coincide with UAE’s month of innovation being observed during February.

The complex is equipped with next generation technologies to ensure the highest levels of availability, maintainability, resilience and seamless business continuity to support DXB's growing and complex operation. Dubai Airports worked closely with Huawei to design and build the Tier 3 pre-fabricated data centre incorporating smart operations and intelligent management platforms to host critical IT systems. The new facility will provide a stable and reliable environment for Dubai Airports to host its private cloud.

"With over 240,000 passengers and 1,100 flights per day, zero downtime and hundreds of internal and external systems to manage, high reliability and resilience are critical requirements for Dubai Airports’ business technology infrastructure," said Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President. "This centre boosts our operational efficiency and powers our ability to grow, innovate and enhance the customer experience."

The DXB data centre is the first of two planned modular facilities that Huawei will build for Dubai Airports. Together, they will operate as a pair of mirrored Tier III data centres interconnected through a dedicated fibre optic link that will provide high-level resilience and availability to support the critical operations of Dubai Airports. The timeline for the second facility has yet to be finalised.

Alaa ElShimy, Managing Director & Vice President, Huawei Enterprise Middle East, said, "Huawei is proud to have worked with Dubai Airports to deliver this exceptional facility. It is one of the most advanced and unique Tier III certified data centres in the world that will ensure highest levels of availability, maintainability, resiliency and seamless business continuity."