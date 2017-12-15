Dubai Airports prepares for busiest December to date

The Dubai International Airport is all set to welcome almost 8 million passengers during December.

Predicting the busiest travel days to coincide with the closure of schools in the UAE for the holidays, the airport is encouraging those flying between the 15th and 23th December, to arrive early to the airport.

"December is one of the busiest months of our year, on some days there will be more than 250,000 passengers travelling through the three terminals. This means we have two priorities, to manage the operational flow of these hundreds of thousands of passengers, and that they all have an enjoyable and memorable experience at DXB," said Anita Mehra, Senior Vice President of Communication and Reputation at Dubai Airports.

Airport operational teams will use the latest sensor technology to constantly monitor passenger flows, allowing staff to be deployed quickly to avoid delays and long queues.