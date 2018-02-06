Dubai Canvas 2018 features wide selection of contemporary art forms

The 4th edition of the Dubai Canvas 3D art festival, organised by Brand Dubai, in partnership with Meraas, will include new features that will further boost the event's position as a leading festival that boasts a wide selection of contemporary art forms in addition to 3D art.

The Dubai Canvas organising committee said that the fourth edition will be held in La Mer, Meraas’ beachfront development. The new location will allow audiences to enjoy artworks within the surrounding environment with its sprawling timber walkways and beachside promenades.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Brand Dubai, said that Dubai Canvas 2018 includes new additions aiming at enriching the aesthetic ambience of Dubai’s urban spaces and create opportunities for the public to engage with various art forms.

"Dubai Canvas is committed to fostering creativity and excellence in the contemporary art forms, and to providing artistic opportunities for young Emirati artists. We work each year with our partners to discuss the development of the festival, we learn from past experiences gained from previous editions since 2015, as well as from the audience feedback to fully achieve the objectives of the event," Buhumaid added.