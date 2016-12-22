Dubai Customs launches the Drug Smart Encyclopedia

Dubai Customs recently launched the Drug Smart Encyclopaedia, the latest innovation by the Customs Training Centre at Dubai Customs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Police School in Sharjah.

The encyclopaedia is the first of its kind worldwide, and includes all types of drugs illustrated by information, images and videos, with examples of different types of seizures, drug prices and ways to tackle drug trafficking.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs said the launching of the encyclopaedia comes within Dubai Customs’ efforts to maintain security and stability in society, and to spread awareness around how best to identify drugs and prevent their entry.

The new encyclopaedia will enable Dubai Customs officers at airports and customs outlets easily identify different types of drugs, he explained.

“The new initiative is a distinctive addition for customs inspectors, especially that drugs, in today’s world, are getting more complicated and more difficult to identify. It is very important that different organizations worldwide shoulder and work in tandem to tackle this persisting problem” he added.

Dr. Sheikha Al Ghafri, Senior Manager of the Customs Training Centre at Dubai Customs said the center ran a number of training workshops to introduce the encyclopaedia and equip the officers with the best knowledge and experience in drug identification field.