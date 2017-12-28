Dubai Customs passenger operations geared up to handle busy New Year’s festive season

As the New Year draws closer, Dubai Customs is prepared to handle a large influx of travellers at Dubai’s airports over the festive season.

The Passenger Operations Department of Dubai Customs has taken all measures and arrangements necessary to facilitate the movement of passengers and tourists arriving in or transiting through Dubai during this peak traffic season.

In DXB terminals 1, 2 and 3 as well as in Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai Customs’ passenger operations teams are all geared up to make the flow of passengers and visitors coming to Dubai for New Year’s celebrations and the Dubai Shopping Festival, DSF, not only smooth sailing but also a happy and enjoyable experience.

While ensuring faster customs clearance for passengers and their luggage during the busy winter tourist season, which further promotes Dubai’s thriving tourism and travel industry, Dubai Customs staff are also vigilant with stringent control to make sure the integrity, security and protection of the community and the economy are not compromised.

Khalid Ahmad, Acting Director of Passenger Operations, said, "As is the case in each peak traffic season, we have put additional staff at the Customs gates in Dubai’s major airport terminals to provide timely, round-the-clock clearance services for passengers and their baggage. This will give visitors and tourists a good first impression of Dubai as a world-class travel and tourist destination.

"The busiest New Year holiday season, which coincides with DSF, the region’s largest shopping and entertainment event, is being managed well thanks to a lot of meticulous planning and preparations and close co-ordination with our partners at Dubai Airports and all stakeholders with whom we work as one team to offer a great friendly and hospitable experience to Dubai’s visitors."