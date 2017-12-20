Dubai Executive Council approves annual agenda for 2018

As part of fulfilling the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for the Dubai Government to lead internationally in government work, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today approved the agenda of the Dubai Executive Council for 2018 while highlighting the key topics for the upcoming period, most notably the services offered to UAE citizens and Dubai residents.

The 2018 agenda will focus on developing and improving academic performance and results and the educational system, as well as facilitating business activities, improving the quality of health services, and guaranteeing access to these services, to provide effective social services that will achieve happiness, by improving government policies and programmes.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the agenda while chairing the Council’s meeting this morning, which was held at its headquarters at the Emirates Towers, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, as well as the council’s members.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has set a clear course for the work of the government, which is a source of inspiration for us, and a platform towards a bright future. Dubai’s success in 2017 is mainly due to following his course and footsteps, as we have taken the most appropriate actions based on his enlightened thought and futuristic vision," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the Dubai Government will provide the necessary means of achieving happiness for all its residents. "Today, we have approved the Council’s annual agenda for 2018, and during that year, we will launch a series of initiatives and projects that will support the UAE’s overall competitiveness, most notably to empower UAE’s citizen to lead in high-value economic and strategic sectors, which will advance the country’s economic development," he added.

"We must achieve happiness for the community through government work. This is what the Executive Council’s annual agenda will focus on, to ease people’s lives and provide the best services, which will provide with them a dignified living and preserve Dubai’s standing as a modern international city that promotes modernity while maintaining its cultural and social traditions," Sheikh Hamdan commented with regards to Dubai’s overall success, which is a source of inspiration to other cities that strive for advancement.

"Our government’s agenda will encourage and support investors to facilitate business, and attain excellence in the areas of health and social care services, education, infrastructure development and security while focussing on achieving the complete happiness of UAE citizens and residents. Our current leading overall stature and our competitiveness with the most advanced cities of the world are the fruit and result of working with team spirit, which was made possible by an efficient overall infrastructure and an economy that can compete with leading international economies," he further added.

The Council approved a series of initiatives and policies on the security and justice sectors, which were recommended to be launched in 2018 by local government authorities.