Dubai Investments supported 49 initiatives during 2017 to mark UAE’s Year of Giving

Dubai Investments supported a total of 49 initiatives during 2017 in line with the UAE’s Year of Giving, reaching out and benefitting communities across various sections of the society.

During the year, the company supported social and community organisations and programmes in the areas of education, healthcare, sports and sustainability among others, besides helping people with disabilities as part of its outreach. Dubai Investments also supported and participated in a number of environmental programmes.

Going with the theme of "Year of Giving," Dubai Investments lent its support to underprivileged children, events for visually-impaired, clothes for orphans, classroom premises for autistic kids, therapy materials for children with learning disabilities, and fund-raising and treatment for lesser privileged, among others.

"In line with its CSR strategy and commitment to the community, Dubai Investments focused on key initiatives ranging from social inclusion, empowerment and environmental sustainability during the Year of Giving. The company aims to continue its efforts in 2018, the Year of Zayed, and support social and community programmes," said Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, General Manager of Dubai Investments.

Some notable initiatives supported by Dubai Investments during 2017 included blood donation and training programmes for its employees and partners. The company also launched a sustainability initiative, where the group’s employees and Sustainability Champions identified ideas to support the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.