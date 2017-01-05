Dubai Mall awarded world’s first five-star accreditation for service excellence

The Guest Services Department at Dubai Mall was awarded two prestigious citations, including a five-star accreditation by The International Standard for Service Excellence (TISSE2012), making it the first mall in the world to receive the certification, and the ISO 10002:2014 quality management system for customer satisfaction.

The accreditations were awarded following a series of comprehensive and in-depth evaluations.

Awarded by The International Customer Service Institute, TICSI, the five-star accreditation is designed to recognise organisations that deliver outstanding customer service, which sets them apart from others in their field, and is based on the Seven Pillars Service Quality Model.

This model assesses policies, products and services, premises, processes and people, and measures performance in terms of service quality.

The Dubai Mall Guest Services Department achieved 100 percent in six of the seven categories, with the certification assessment report stating that the score indicated that the organisation had fully adopted all the essential criteria regarding customer service delivery.

The ISO 10002:2014 quality management system for customer satisfaction assesses organisational systems regarding customer satisfaction enhancement by creating a customer-focussed environment that is open to feedback, feedback handling and enhancing the organisation’s ability to improve its customer service.

Dubai Mall is the first global retail and leisure destination to hold both these certifications, highlighting its unique level of international excellence.

The five-star rating, coupled with the ISO certification, cements The Dubai Mall Guest Services Department’s commitment and dedication to providing the highest quality service to all visitors.