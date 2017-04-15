Dubai Municipality completes first phase of ‘Hatta Hiking’ project

Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of the first phase of the ‘Hatta Hiking’ project, which aims to boost tourism activity in the region as part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan.

The Municipality said that the first phase of the ‘Hatta Hiking’ project covers 9 km.

The hiking trail, developed under the project, has been designed in an eco-friendly way to blend in with the unique natural environment of the area. The first phase named ‘City Hiking’ links a number of monuments and key tourist attractions such as the Hatta Biking track and Hatta Kayak.

The first phase of the hiking trail also passes through tourist hotspots like the Hatta Heritage Village, the three dams, Al Tala Park, and family recreation and children’s playing areas, as well as a number of farms in the Al Sharia area, the fruit and vegetable market and the Hatta 360 project.

The first phase ends at the Hatta Dam where the second phase of the project will start from.

Head of the Directive Committee of Dubai Municipality for the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi said: “We are proud that Dubai Municipality has contributed to enhancing the infrastructure of Hatta through a number of projects that will have a positive impact on the area, as part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan launched recently by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Head of Dubai Municipality Hatta Centre Omar Al Mutaiwei said: “The ‘Hatta Hiking’ project aims to provide visitors with new opportunities to explore the region.

The hiking trail, which was designed in a way that links various tourist locations, seeks to attract more visitors to Hatta. The objective of such Dubai Municipality projects is to support the development of the area and highlight its historical and natural attractions to tourists.”

The project features four different hiking trails of four lanes each. The first one is a 3 km flatland hiking trail, while the three others are mountain hiking trails with different levels of difficulty designed not only for experienced bikers but also beginners and disabled people.