Dubai Municipality to launch data-collection satellite

Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality has announced that the municipality will launch a satellite aimed at collecting data and is capable of monitoring the UAE from space. He made the announcement while speaking at the opening session of the second day of World Government Summit.

Lootah said the satellite will be capable of determining different environmental aspects from marine conditions to air quality. "A specialised team in the Municipality has been working on the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in this regard. Dubai has achieved at lot under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, who has transformed Dubai into one of the most modern excellent cities in the world," he said.

Addressing the session called, "How innovation is shaping the future," Lootah said, "Our future will focus heavily on information and data analysis. This will become the corner stone in creating a more sustainable environment and a happier society."

He spoke on the important role played by data and information in decision making, especially related to the sustainability of economy, Emiratisation, women empowerment, green products and technology, using, enhancing and producing renewable energy as well as sustainable waste management.