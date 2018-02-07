Dubai Police Academy unveils ‘Zayed Smart Platform’

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at the Dubai Police Academy, revealed the "Zayed Smart Platform" as part of the force's initiatives for the Year of Zayed 2018, announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a national event, during which the state celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of the leader and founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Maj. Gen. bin Fahd said the Dubai Police Academy launched its new initiative (the Zayed Smart Platform) in co-operation with the Zayed International Environmental Foundation, to celebrate the Year of Zayed, on the occasion of National Environment Day and as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to send a message to the world in 2018 that "Zayed is alive and will always remain in the heart of every UAE citizen and admirer."

Dr. Meshkan Mohammed Al-Awar, Director of the Researches and Studies Centre, said that the green progress of the UAE, which was initiated by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God Have Mercy on His Soul, has an innovative approach and commitment to the rules of sustainable development and follows the footsteps of the founding father.

Dr. Al-Awar said the partnership between the Dubai Police Academy and the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment seeks to preserve the environment by spreading an environmental culture and awareness.

"This initiative is part of many innovative strategies to stimulate, assess and promote the environmental achievements of all segments of society among adults and young people. Knowledge and innovation play an important role in shaping a sustainable future and the Zayed Smart Platform is an educational initiative to spread knowledge and environmental awareness for all age groups, using smart applications and interactive tools through social media," Dr. Al-Awar concluded.