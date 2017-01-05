Dubai Police distributes meals among workers

The Dubai Police today distributed meals among workers and help groups as part of the activities undertaken in response to the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving.

Brigadier Ahmad Rafie, Director of the General Directorate for Human Resources of the Dubai Police, witnessed the philanthropic initiative of the force.

The initiative was in response to the announcement by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that 2017 be observed as the Year of Giving, Brigadier Rafie noted.

It was also in line with the launch of the UAE Food Bank initiative by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The UAE Food Bank indicates the leadership’s desire to improve the conditions of the needy and feed the hungry.

This was the first such initiative, and six more similar initiatives will be undertaken by the Human Resources Department in 2017, he revealed.

The Dubai Police will fulfil all the directives of the UAE’s leadership which has ensured that the country is known for its generous work in the humanitarian sector.

The Dubai Police believes that the various help groups are very important for successfully implementing such initiatives as they can help create an environment which is conducive for police officers to perform their national and social duties, Brigadier General Rafie said.

The Dubai Police has conducted several such special initiatives, he added.