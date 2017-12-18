Dubai Police MRS responds to three calls for help in last 24 hours

Severe weather in the last 24 hours has prompted the Marine Rescue Section, MRS, a unit of Dubai Police, to put their readiness to a real test.

According to MRS Head, Lt. Colonel Abdullah Al Naqbi, the marine unit responded to three calls for help on Saturday night. The calls were received by the Command and Control Centre at the Dubai Police Operations Department, who then notified the MRS.

Police report that a call for help was made by seven young men after their boat capsized. An MRS rescue team went to the scene and rescued all seven individual. The boat was also towed to a safe area. The team also rescued a man whose boat capsized off Palm Jumeirah, while a boat with one man onboard was also towed to safety in the Mina Seyahi area.

Al Naqbi warned the public not to venture out to sea, to adhere to the instructions of the Municipality and Police, and avoid swimming in areas where red flags have been raised.