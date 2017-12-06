Dubai shows the way with ‘clean sea’ drive

A UAE newspaper has highlighted the need to preserve environmental resources so as to adequately offer future generations quality life, saying that the UAE has once again stepped in to prove that it is a model state that has a stupendous leadership vision when it comes to tackling such challenges.

"H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, himself personally volunteered in a Dubai marine-clean-up drive on Tuesday, which reflects the depth of leadership commitment," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Wednesday.

The paper went on to say, "The volunteering activity was adopted as a result of a pioneering crowd-sourcing platform launched last week. The platform had invited residents to propose volunteering ideas for the Crown Prince to implement on International Volunteer Day – ideas that both inspire, and encourage others to follow suit.

It received as many as 6,000 ideas in merely six days.

"After careful consideration, I have chosen to dedicate my day to cleaning the sea. Making a difference to the environment starts with the small changes we make in our everyday lives," Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.



The editorial comment added, "Interestingly, those who suggested the initiative were also invited to accompany Sheikh Hamdan on his quest. What was also amazing was the enthusiastic participation by children as well as more than 25 diving experts of different ages and nationalities. There’s certainly a clear correlation between environmental preservation and volunteer work, in large part because the environment affects all aspects of a community and those in it.

"Various campaigns are routinely held in the country with an eye on clean environment.

For example, the Clean Up Arabia 2017 campaign was launched for the 22nd consecutive year at Dibba in Fujairah last month with the aim of engaging community members from all walks of life to make a difference, saving the marine environment from pollution, and encouraging awareness among people to have a positive attitude in maintaining a clean environment.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by quoting Sheikh Hamdan as saying, "UAE residents should adopt activities and programmes that preserve environmental resources, with the aim of guaranteeing that they can both sufficiently support the country’s needs, and adequately offer future generations a high quality of life."