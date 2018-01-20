Dubai to host first Arab Land Conference

The Dubai Land Department, DLD, has announced that Dubai has been chosen to host the First Arab Land Conference, which will run on 26th - 28th February 2018.

The conference will address many of the most-challenging land-related issues in Arab countries, including how to manage land to reduce conflicts, and how to maximise the use of land and real estate for individuals, states, and society as a whole. In addition to being a platform for knowledge sharing, the conference will work towards enhancing regional cooperation, capacity development, and innovation in land management and real estate reform in order to promote social and economic development in the Arab region.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, said, "It was not a coincidence for Dubai to be chosen to host the First Arab Land Conference in partnership with leading international institutions in the real estate sector. The choice was due not only to Dubai's leading position on the global real estate stage - which has become a unique model in aspects related to real estate development - but also because of Dubai’s pioneering activities in various fields related to sustainable development, environmental conservation, the application of the highest green building standards, and maximising the use of land necessary for people's lives".

DLD is collaborating with several regional and international institutions and bodies to organise the event, including the World Bank, the Global Land Tool Network, UN-Habitat, the Arab League and the Arab Union of Surveyors.

"The tremendous development of the real estate sector in Dubai is a true application of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, via laws, policies, regulations and human resources development. Dubai ranks tenth globally and the first regionally regarding ease of property registration surpassing many advanced economies as was reported in the World Bank's ‘Doing Business Report’," bin Mejren added.

In addition to high-level ministerial meetings, the conference will also include technical sessions in which research papers and presentations will be presented which will address land and property cases in Arab countries.

The key topics and presentations of the conference are access to land for sustainable business and investment; Interlink between housing policy and land management; education, research and capacity development on land policy, management, and administration; protection of land and property rights of displaced people and refugees; women, land and property rights; and new technologies to support land and real estate registration systems, property valuation and taxation policies.

The conference will be open to all interested parties including those employed in the real estate sector, individuals, companies and institutions, government officials, academics, students, real estate brokers and developers.