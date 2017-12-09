‘Ejari’ smart app protects rights of all parties

The Dubai Land Department, DLD, has announced that the ‘Ejari’ smart application protects the rights of all parties in the real estate sector, including owners, tenants and property management companies.

Following new upgrades introduced by DLD, the application has gained an even higher level of efficiency in enhancing user productivity, reducing the cost and time required to complete lease registrations, and most importantly, consolidating transparency in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Commenting on the app upgrades, Mohamed Yahya, Deputy Executive Director of the Rental Affairs Sector at DLD, said, "The 'Ejari' application has significantly increased the efficiency of the lease contract management process. It has also helped to reduce the cost of the procedures as well as the time required to complete them."

Yahya added, "Tools such as ‘Ejari’ are at the heart of our vision, which is to establish trust among our customers and ensure their happiness in all their transactions with us, as well as in their lives, work and residence in Dubai, in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership."

The Ejari application is a tool that allows both landlords and tenants to manage maintenance contracts and create related paperwork. Ejari allows property management companies to register and manage personnel and maintenance requests and contracts, and also classifies all companies registered in the system.

It enhances the flexibility of various lease application management processes including creating, renewing and terminating leases. With continuous improvements based on the latest developments and the needs of both the market and customers, it is now possible for all parties to obtain instant information on the details of leasing operations.

One of the chief benefits of the application is that it can be used at any time and from anywhere in the world to issue approved rental contracts and payment receipts. Users also receive alerts and notifications of renewals and terminations. Legal proceedings are brought before the Rental Disputes Centre and all lease and tenant data is recorded in one place.

Through the documentation of contracts, the rights of owners, tenants and intermediaries are protected. Via Ejari, those interested in real estate can obtain statistical reports on the real estate market, verify the ownership of rental properties, and obtain a list of DLD approved real estate companies.