Electric cars begin UAE - Oman trip from WFES

A nine-day trip of electric cars started from Abu Dhabi on Thursday, carrying glad tidings for electric vehicle owners.

The 2018 Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) was launched from Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the presence of senior officials, including Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, at the World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Global EVRT, the organisers of the trip without using a drop of petrol, said it was part of their mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles for the creation of smart and sustainable societies.

Eighteen charging stations installed for the trip will permanently cater to the trip in the UAE and Oman.

The starting signal was given by Global EVRT's Mobility Conference host, Nicki Shields, Scientist & Presenter at Formula E, CNN.