Emirates announces cancellations, rescheduling of flights between Dubai and Bali

Emirates airline has announced cancellations and rescheduling of flights between Dubai and Bali, due to the continued eruption of Mount Agung volcano.

A spokesperson of the airline has said that the following cancellations and rescheduling of flights will take place.

Flights EK398 and EK399 between Dubai and Bali/Denpasar (DPS) on 27th November are cancelled.

Flights EK360 and EK361 between Dubai and Bali/Denpasar (DPS) on 27th and 28th November are cancelled.

Flight EK398 from Dubai to Bali/Denpasar (DPS) on 28th November is now scheduled to depart at 1800 Dubai time.

Transit passengers bound for Bali/Denpasar (DPS) who are currently in Dubai International Airport will be given the option to travel to a destination near to Bali/Denpasar on the Emirates network or to their original point of departure if they so choose, the spokesperson added.

"These dates and times are provisional and subject to the operational status of Bali/Denpasar International Airport, DPS," he continued.

Passengers have been requested to check the airline website for the latest flight timings.