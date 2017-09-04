Emirates National Oil Company launches Biodiesel 5 in UAE

Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, has announced the introduction of the new ‘Biodiesel 5’ product to the UAE market. Biodiesel 5 is an advanced alternative green fuel product commonly used for diesel engines and has proven to reduce carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

The new product is a clean fuel produced from vegetable oil, waste cooking oil and animal oil and fats. As Biodiesel is derived from renewable resources, it is an opportunity to reduce the domestic consumption of fossil fuels and contribute towards the region’s responsibility for environmental protection and sustainability.

Biodiesel lowers emissions such as carbon monoxide, black smoke and unburnt hydrocarbons and can be pumped, stored and burned just like petroleum diesel fuel.

The launch of the new product comes in line with the UAE Energy Plan leading up to 2050 which targets an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the country’s economic requirements and environmental goals.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "ENOC has continuously adopted sustainable measures by expanding its capabilities to reduce carbon emissions.

As a National Oil Company, NOC, and in line with the UAE’s Energy Plan 2050, it is our responsibility to support, advance and positively impact the communities we operate in.

"By introducing Biodiesel 5 in the commercial and industrial segment, ENOC has pioneered yet another initiative amongst NOCs.

This product will not only help our customers gain operational efficiencies and reduce the emission level, but also bring us a step closer in adapting to the market changes and ensuring a diversified fuel mix to support the UAE’s goals and ambitions," added Al Falasi.

The product, which has been tested in the UAE, is mainly used by companies for their new and existing trucks and heavy construction equipment without the need to upgrade the engines and fuel storage facility.

The introduction of Biodiesel has been a pioneering move across many countries around the globe, especially in Europe where the product has been mandated to meet national greenhouse reduction targets.